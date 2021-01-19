LISTEN TO THIS: Frum Man Has “Credible Information” That Trump Will Remain President

It’s simply fascinating that there are actually still individuals who think that Joe Biden will not be sworn into office at noon on Wednesday. Conspiracies are running rampant, and social media is swamped with delusional fanatic ideas. YWN receives dozens of emails each day promoting all types of conspiracies.

The attached audio clip was submitted to YWN no less than 100 times in the past 24 hours, with many people telling YWN that they know “for a fact” that this information is all true.

This individual speaking starts off by saying how he has “credible information” that Osama Bin Laden was never killed and is living in Iran, and that’s why Obama paid the Iranians billions of dollars – to keep them quiet.

He also says that on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, President Trump will be “giving a speech” where he will “be giving all the powers to marital law, and there will be martial law in this country for about three months, and there is going to be court ‘tribunerals’. You are gonna see Obama, Clinton and Biden, and 80% of the Government going through this court, and alot of people are going to be charged with treason.”

“When this is all done, they are going to be looking at all the election fraud, and when that’s done, President Trump will be taking office again.”

This highly informed individual with the “credible information” wants the entire Jewish community to know that for the next three months there will be no news networks in operation – besides for one, which will be run by the Military. All others will be shut down. No Twitter, no Facebook, and possibly no telephones either. People should expect a curfew as well.

He also recommends that everyone go to the bank today and get cash and stock up on food. It is possible there will be no electricity as well he says.

He knows this is all true, because it says it in “the Pesukim”.

YWN notes that President Trump’s presidency will end on Wednesday at 11:59:59, at which time President-elect Biden will take office along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)