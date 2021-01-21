WATCH: Pelosi Says It’s Not ‘Unifying’ To Forget About Trump Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dismissed critics who say that moving forward with impeachment will undercut the Biden administration’s message of unity.

“I don’t think it’s very unifying to say oh, let’s just forget it and move on. That’s not how you unify,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also said it’s the responsibility of Congress to hold Former President Donald Trump accountable for inciting rioters who attacked on the US Capitol.

Trump is awaiting his second impeachment trial — Pelosi said she’s discussing the timing with the impeachment managers she named on when the article of impeachment will be sent to the Senate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)