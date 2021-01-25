WATCH: NYC Says They Do Not Have Enough COIVID Vaccine Doses

New York City “does not have enough doses” of Covid-19 vaccine to “be able to meet the demand we know exists among New Yorkers”, the city’s health commissioner Dave Chokshi told CNN on Monday.

Chokshi said the current supply, only a few thousand doses, would be used in the next 24 to 48 hours.

During one week in January, more than 220,000 doses were administered, with a New Yorker getting the jab every three seconds.

Chokshi said the city had the capacity to easily double the number of vaccinations, if it had the supply, and more than 20,000 vaccine appointments scheduled for last week had had to be rescheduled.

He expected to get a re-supply on Tuesday and Wednesday of 100,000 doses, but those would be gone by the end of the week.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, tweeted on Sunday that his office “would fight to get supply to New Yorkers”.

