Tehillim is needed for Rabbi Dr. A.J. Twerski – beloved author, Talmid Chacham, and psychiatrist, who is in serious condition with COVID-19.

Rav Twerski is currently in a hospital in Eretz Yisroel.

Rav Twerski has authored more than 60 Seforim and books, and is a world-renowned expert on addiction who has helped thousands over the years.

Please say Tehillim for Avrohom Yehoshua Heshel ben Devorah Leah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)