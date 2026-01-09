FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbi Dr. Yosef Shimon (Joel) Rosenshein Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rabbi Dr. Yosef Shimon (Joel) Rosenshein Z”L, a well-known psychologist, longtime askan, and widely respected figure in Klal Yisroel.

Rabbi Dr. Rosenshein, a Brooklyn resident, devoted his life to communal service and was involved in countless efforts on behalf of the tzibbur. He was a founding member of PTACH and played major roles in RCCS, Torah Umesorah, the United Task Force, and many other organizations. His lifelong dedication for the past seven decades, quiet leadership, and tireless advocacy impacted thousands across the Jewish community.

He was approximately 90 years old and remained actively involved in communal work until this past Tuesday, when he tragically suffered a massive stroke.

Tragically, just hours before his collapse, Rabbi Dr. Rosenshein participated in a conference call with his fellow executive committee of the United Task Force — his second such meeting that week alone. Those on the call described him as sharp, energetic, and deeply engaged, passionately discussing upcoming agenda items and expressing his unwavering concern and responsibility for the children of Klal Yisroel.

Levayah and shiva details will be published by YWN when they become available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

