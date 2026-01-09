Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbi Dr. Yosef Shimon (Joel) Rosenshein Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rabbi Dr. Yosef Shimon (Joel) Rosenshein Z”L, a well-known psychologist, longtime askan, and widely respected figure in Klal Yisroel.

Rabbi Dr. Rosenshein, a Brooklyn resident, devoted his life to communal service and was involved in countless efforts on behalf of the tzibbur. He was a founding member of PTACH and played major roles in RCCS, Torah Umesorah, the United Task Force, and many other organizations. His lifelong dedication for the past seven decades, quiet leadership, and tireless advocacy impacted thousands across the Jewish community.

He was approximately 90 years old and remained actively involved in communal work until this past Tuesday, when he tragically suffered a massive stroke.

Tragically, just hours before his collapse, Rabbi Dr. Rosenshein participated in a conference call with his fellow executive committee of the United Task Force — his second such meeting that week alone. Those on the call described him as sharp, energetic, and deeply engaged, passionately discussing upcoming agenda items and expressing his unwavering concern and responsibility for the children of Klal Yisroel.

Levayah and shiva details will be published by YWN when they become available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Rosh Yeshiva: “They Told Him: ‘You Won’t Encounter Women’—It Was A Lie”

15-Year-Old Israeli Indicted for Planning ISIS-Inspired Suicide Bombing Terror Attack

HaRav Landau’s Response: What To Be Mechazeik In Wake Of Tragedy

“Our Blood Has Been Made Cheap! One Law For Kaplan And Another For Chareidim”

TEHILLIM: Jewish Girl From Teaneck Seriously Injured After Rock Thrown At School Bus On NJ Turnpike

Julie Menin Makes History As NYC Council Unanimously Elects Her Its First Jewish Speaker

Rare Incident: Ponevezh Bochur Detained & Transferred To Military Police

Mamdani’s First Major Move: New York City to Pilot Universal Care for Toddlers

Court Releases Bus Driver Who Killed Chareidi Teen To House Arrest

Arab Who Infiltrated Israel And Tore Down Dozens Of Mezuzahs Arrested