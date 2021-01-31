BARUCH DAYAN HaEmes: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik, Z’TL, Thousands Attend Levaya

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshivas Brisk. He was 99.

Thousands of people joined the levaya at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, which began from the niftar’s home on 17 Eli HaCohen Street and passed by the nearby Yeshivas Brisk on the way to Har Hamenuchos, where he will be buried next to his father, z’tl.

It was announced at the beginning of the levaya that according to the wishes of the niftar, z’tl, his oldest son, HaRav Yitzchak Zeev, the son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, will take his position as Rosh Yeshivas Brisk.

The sons of the niftar, HaRav Yitzchak Zeev and HaRav Asher, and his son-law Rav Kaplan are being maspid their father. Their hespedim will be followed by those of the niftar’s brother-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, Av Beis Din of the Eida HaChareidis and his mechutan, HaGaon HaRav Povarsky, Rosh Yeshivah Ponevezh.

הלוויית ראש הישיבה בירושלים: קציני משטרה קיימו שיחות עם בכירי הישיבה במטרה לצמצם את מספר המשתתפים. למרות זאת, אלפים מלווים את הרב@SuleimanMas1 @AkivaWeisz pic.twitter.com/ZxUR5OIGlS — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 31, 2021

עכשיו בירושלים: אלפי בני אדם משתתפים בהלוויה המונית של ראש ישיבה pic.twitter.com/5Gq65ct3LS — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) January 31, 2021

רכבו של האדמו"ר מגור במסע הלוויה pic.twitter.com/wZ0T5S4uqu — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) January 31, 2021

היציאה של האדמו"ר מגור להלוויית הגרמ"ד סולובייציק זצ"ל נחשבת לחריגה מאוד ומספרת את הקשר הנדיר והמיוחד שהיה בין השניים. בחודשים האחרונים בשל הקורונה האדמו"ר נמנע מלצאת מבית המדרש והשתתף בהלוויות שונות שהיו כשהוא מביט מחלון ביהמ"ד. היום הנוהג הזה נשבר לראשונה. https://t.co/D7hvNC4KoL — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) January 31, 2021

האחיין, הגאון רבי אברהם יהושע סולובייצ'יק ראש ישיבת בריסק משתתף במסע הלוויה. צילום: MOJ pic.twitter.com/OpS1L3Fl5B — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) January 31, 2021

מסרבים להאמין: האבל הכבד במרפסת ביתו של הגרמ"ד סולובייצ'יק זצ"ל ברחוב עלי הכהן pic.twitter.com/aDW3zgvXm4 — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) January 31, 2021

מקום קבורתו של זקן ראשי הישיבות הגרמ''ד סולובייצי'ק זצוק''ל מוכן בהר המנוחות בסמוך לציון אביו הגדול זיע''א. pic.twitter.com/DiAzF2NocX — יעקב מלמד (@yaakov_melamed) January 31, 2021

The Rosh Yeshivah contracted the coronavirus in October and after initially being treated at home, was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem after his condition worsened and was subsequently sedated and ventilated.

He was released to his home in early December, where a private ICU unit had been set up. His condition continued to deteriorate, until his Petira early Sunday morning.

The Niftar is the fifth of twelve children and the third son born to the Brisker Rov, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchok Zev Soloveitchik and his Rebbitzen Alte Hindl. The exact date of his birth is unknown, but it is known that his older brother Reb Chaim was born in January 1920 and his younger brother Reb Refoel Yehoshua was born in spring 1924.

The Rosh Yeshiva emigrated to Mandatory Palestine with his father during World War II, and they settled in Yerushalayim. He married the daughter of HaRav Asher Sternbuch of London. He is the brother-in-law of Hagaaon HaRav Sternbuch, the Posek from Yerushalayim.

In the late 1970s, he opened his yeshiva in the Gush Shemonim section of the Givat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Below is the last-known video of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl. After the Rav was released from the hospital on Erev Shabbos Chanukah, two talmidim visited and sang for the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl.

"ועיננו תראינה" > וידאו בלעדי: התיעוד האחרון של זקן ראשי הישיבות >> https://t.co/1kkiGSKWm2 pic.twitter.com/KM1irH50Tn — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) January 31, 2021

חסדי השם כי לא תמנו. הגרמ"ד סולובייצ'יק זצ"ל בביתו לאחר ששוחרר מבית החולים לפני מס' חודשים pic.twitter.com/TYU69EWAfW — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) January 31, 2021

מפגש נדיר התרחש בשנת תשע"ח באולמי ארמונות פרידמן בין שני זקני הדור – מרן ראש הישיבה הגרמ"ד זצ"ל ויבלחט"א מרן ראש הישיבה הגרי"ג https://t.co/6fCjcw8IVX — אברהם גרינצייג (@avigrin10) January 31, 2021

Below is a video of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, on his daily walk.

דּ֤וֹר הֹלֵךְ֙: בעוד גיחה שגרתית לשכונת גאולה. רואה לפתע מחזה שלתושבי השכונה היה שגרתי, עבורי זה היה מחזה נדיר. ראש הישיבה הישיש רבי משולם דוד סולובייצ'יק זצ"ל בהליכה היומית. המצלמה נשלפה. 18 שניות מתוך המעקב הספונטי אחר ראש הישיבה pic.twitter.com/g5sKkUiQ9c — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) January 31, 2021

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

