10:00AM BLIZZARD UPDATE: Up To 2 Feet Possible In Tri State As Nor’easter Tears Across Region, Most NYC-Area Flights Cancelled

A furious nor’easter descended on the tri-state area overnight, dumping up to 7 inches in spots before dawn — a precursor to rapid snowfall rates later Monday that could ultimately bury New Jersey under 2 feet of snow, while New York City could see up to a foot and a half. The worst weather likely starts late morning.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the vast majority of the tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City, through early Tuesday, while coastal flood warnings are in effect for about a dozen tri-state countries.

The anticipated treacherous weather prompted the suspension of some public transit services and forced COVID vaccination appointments scheduled for Monday to be postponed throughout New York City. Some planned state-run vaccine site launches in the Bronx and Brooklyn were delayed as well, while outdoor dining in the five boroughs has been suspended for Monday.

New York City schools have moved all-remote for Monday and await the mayor’s call on whether they will have to do so again Tuesday. At this point, it seems likely.

Snowfall rates are expected to intensify over the course of the day and could hit 1 to 2 inches an hour by lunchtime.

Wind gusts could reach near 60 mph near the coast and 40 mph inland, threatening whiteout or even near-blizzard conditions in parts of the tri-state through the afternoon. Visibility is expected to be poor at best, and many roads near impassable, later in the day.

The most hazardous travel conditions are expected from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — a 14-hour stretch of a powerful nor-easter expected to besiege the region for a total of about 36 hours before it moves out early Tuesday.

A state of emergency in New Jersey took effect at 7 p.m. Sunday by order of Gov. Phil Murphy, while Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a state of emergency for New York City and restricted all non-essential travel as of 6 a.m. Alternate side parking is suspended.

Airlines canceled most New York City-area flights scheduled for Monday ahead of a strong winter storm that’s expected to bring high winds and heavy snow to the region. Local officials also urged people to stay off roads.

More than 70% the departures scheduled from John F. Kennedy International Airport, or 151 flights, have been canceled as have 90%, or 106 flights from LaGuardia Airport, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site. More than 70% of the departures, 162 flights, from United Airlines hub Newark Liberty International Airport were also canceled. A snowstorm canceled about a quarter of departures from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

Airlines stopped charging ticket-change fees last year in an effort to boost bookings in the pandemic but several major carriers said they won’t charge fare differences for travelers affected by the winter storm.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said travelers can change their tickets to and from more than two-dozen airports in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast without paying a difference in fare if they can rebook by Saturday.

New York-based JetBlue Airways said travelers won’t have to pay the fare difference if they can travel by Friday while United had a similar policy if customers rebook Sunday. All the carriers encouraged customer to check with their airline for up-to-date information.

