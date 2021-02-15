Jerusalem and Other Parts Of Israel Expecting Snow On Wednesday

According to forecasters, Jerusalemites, as well as other Israelis in the central mountain region of the country, from the northern Galilee to the northern Negev are expecting snow at some point in the coming week. Some forecasts are calling for snow to fall in various regions along the mountain ridge in the Galilee as well as in the Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, and Hebron regions as early as Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, snow is expected in the northern Galil mountains, with the central mountain peaks receiving the white precipitation beginning late Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, only the mountains in the north are expecting snowfall.

Jerusalemites can expect snowflakes to fall on Wednesday afternoon and through the night. It is unclear whether the snow is expected to accumulate, as of now temperatures are expected to reach a low of 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) the warmest temperature where snow can fall.

Generous forecasters have said that the snow may accumulate as much as one inch (2-3 centimeters) off the ground. Due to the very quick weather system that is passing through the area, it does seem like there will be enough snow to close down roads or build snow sculptures.

As a result of the inclement weather, emergency services are putting their teams on high-alert in affected areas. United Hatzalah, as well as Fire and Rescue services, have already issued operational directives to chapter heads and regional officers in the areas expecting snow, to prepare their teams for high-alert status and ready all 4×4 vehicles for rescue operations during the storm.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)