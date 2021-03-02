WHEN WILL HE RESIGN? Third Woman Comes Forward With Allegations Against Arrogant Bully Cuomo

Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation intensified late Monday after a third woman accused him of offensive behavior.

Anna Ruch told The New York Times late Monday about the incident involving inappropriate behavior.

The account from Ruch, who worked as a photographer at the White House during President Barack Obama’s second term, made her the third woman to accuse Cuomo, and fueled broader calls for Cuomo to step down, including from some in his own party.

“The pattern of harassment and predatory behavior by Governor Cuomo is unacceptable, and I believe the women coming forward,” New York City Councilman Antonio Reynoso tweeted in comments echoed elsewhere. “Governor Cuomo must resign.”

The latest accusation follows harassment allegations against the governor from two women who had worked for his administration, accounts that led New York’s independently elected attorney general to say she was moving ahead with an investigation of his conduct.

Attorney General Letitia James received a letter Monday from Cuomo’s office authorizing her to take charge of the probe after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate.

The letter enables James, also a Democrat, to deputize an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry with full subpoena power. The findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

Cuomo has maintained he had never inappropriately did anything.

The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, rejected Cuomo’s attempted apology in which he excused his behavior as “playful,” saying Monday that the governor has “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”

After news of Ruch’s account broke, Bennett tweeted to her: “His inappropriate and aggressive behavior cannot be justified or normalized. Thank you for your courage and strength.”

Cuomo’s support has plummeted amid dual crises. The harassment allegations come on the heels of accusations he covered up the true death toll of coronavirus on nursing home residents.

It’s quite a tumble for Cuomo, who had been widely celebrated for his leadership during the pandemic, particularly the daily news conferences where he sought to inform and reassure the public with charts, graphs and a machismo he dubbed “New York tough.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials have said that while Cuomo is under investigation, he should cede emergency powers he’s held since the pandemic began, nearly a year ago. The Legislature hasn’t taken any steps to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers — set to expire April 30 — despite a push from Republicans and some Democrats.

On Monday, Cuomo retained Manhattan litigator Elkan Abramowitz to represent him and his office in probes related to nursing homes.

Abramowitz, who previously represented Cuomo’s office in a federal investigation into his 2014 decision to shutdown a state anti-corruption commission, said he is not representing Cuomo in the harassment matter.

Bennett, 25, came forward with her allegations in a story published Saturday in the Times.

Cuomo did not respond to Bennett’s statement Monday.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan said Cuomo made inappropriate comments about her. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, first accused Cuomo in a tweet last December and elaborated on the allegations in a Medium post last week.

She tweeted Monday about Ruch’s experience with the governor, saying, “This doesn’t make me feel validated. It makes me feel sick.”

Cuomo has denied Boylan’s allegations. In a statement Sunday, he acknowledged that he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful” and funny. He said he had wanted to act like a mentor to Bennett.

Cuomo’s statement drew immediate backlash from critics who said he was throwing responsibility onto the women by saying they perceived his statements wrongly.

The letter authorizing James’ investigation said that all state employees have been directed to cooperate fully with the review. Cuomo senior adviser Beth Garvey said she would facilitate interviews with witness and requests for documents from Cuomo’s office.

Ross Garber, a lawyer who has represented former governors Mark Sanford of South Carolina and John Rowland of Connecticut, said Cuomo is “essentially handing his reputation to an outsider and saying, ’Have at it. Go find whatever you want and publish a report to the public about whatever it is you’ve concluded that I’ve done or not done.’”

Bennett’s lawyer, Debra Katz, said her client will cooperate fully with the attorney general’s investigation.

“He was not acting as a mentor and his remarks were not misunderstood by Ms. Bennett,” Katz said. “He was abusing his power over her for sex. This is textbook harassment.”

Initially, Cuomo appeared wanting to retain a level of control over the investigation. His office said it was asking a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to conduct the probe. Then, his office suggested that the attorney general and the state’s top judge work together to appoint outside counsel.

Finally, on Sunday, Cuomo acquiesced to James’ demands that she take control.

(AP)