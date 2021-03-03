CUOMO DOUBLES DOWN: I Will Not Resign. I Never Meant To Offend Anyone. I Learned An Important Lesson [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Besieged by harassment allegations, a somber New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday, saying he “learned an important lesson” about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office.
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said at a Wednesday press conference. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”
Cuomo said he will “fully cooperate” with the state attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Attorney General Letitia James is in the process of selecting an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations and produce a report that will be made publicly.
Cuomo had avoided public appearances for days as some fellow Democrats call for him to resign. Before Wednesday’s press conference, the governor last spoke to reporters during a teleconference call on Feb. 22. His last media briefing on video was Feb. 19.
He hadn’t spoken publicly since giving New York Attorney General Letitia James a referral to investigate claims that he harassed at least three women — two of them in his administration.
CUOMO: I have never done anything in my public career that I'm ashamed of.pic.twitter.com/PjIzuALYxf
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021
CUOMO: "You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women. It is my usual and customary way of greeting." pic.twitter.com/gg8wmXsQ7Q
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2021
(AP)
I am not clear why inappropriate behavior around 3 women, is gaining coumo so much more negative attention than mass murder of 13,000 innocent nursing home residents? or tens of thousands of people banished from their Shuls last Hoshana Rabba & Simchas Torah?
Not to mention, that these 3 women is just an allegation:- “He said – She said”, whereas the murders of 13,000 residents & illegal closure of all Shuls for sure happened.
I hope he keeps strong and doesn’t resign. All we need now is someone that’s not going to be strict on covid laws and the deaths will skyrocket.
I actually think he is correct. He made a mistake. He Is a low life idiot and that doesn’t define his accomplishments. Not that he has any, but remove him on those merits, not on these. this is part of cancel culture. But I think he should still be removed because he would never afford the same standards to an opponent. So he should sleep in the bed he made. But overall, this is a dangerous standard of cancel culture and it supporting it has consequences, we see here with Coumo.
Is it possible to impeach a governor?
NYS has very strict laws about harassment in the workplace. As the governor, he would never afford anyone the leniency to say they made a mistake. Why should get off the hook by just saying so? He clearly has not shown any remorse. His only regret is getting caught. (As proven by his response with the nursing home numbers…)
Again, you sheeple are falling for the false narritive put out by the media. Coumo’s problem and talk of impeachment should have nothing to do with nonsense claims by a couple of “Karens”. These are the same types of woke’s who went after Kavanaugh and Roy Moore. A couple of ugly broads looking for their 15 minutes of fame.
The real true problem is Cuomo’s MURDERING of 15,000 seniors! That is why the dictator should be arrested immediately before he kills others!