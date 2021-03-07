HOW MANY MORE UNTIL HE RESIGNS? Two More Women Make Accusations Against Cuomo

Two more of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aides are accusing him of harassment.

One of the accusers is Karen Hinton, who later served as Mayor de Blasio’s press secretary.

They are the third and fourth former aides to come forward alleging the governor inappropriately interacted with them. This includes former aide Lindsey Boylan and former health policy advisor Charlotte Bennett. Anna Ruch, who was not an aide to the governor, also came forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Cuomo’s office responded by saying,

“This did not happen. Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago. All women have the right to come forward and tell their story — however, it’s also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post is also quoting two men who accuse the governor of abusive behavior. They told the paper he berated them, often with abusive language.

The new charges, one detailed in the Wall Street Journal and the other from Hinton to News 4 and in the Washington Post, will ratchet up the pressure on the three-term governor.

Already more than 25 Democrats at all levels of government have called on Cuomo to resign — a stunning turn for someone who just a few months ago was considered a possible frontrunner for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

It remains to be seen how lawmakers and allies of the governor will react to the newest charges. Earlier this week, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said if there was one more credible allegation against Cuomo, it would be time for him to resign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)