More than 800,000 Israelis Have Already Contracted the Coronavirus

1,923 new cases of Coronavirus were detected over the course of the past day, a significant drop from the numbers last week. However, the new cases raised the total number of cumulative cases in the country to over 800,000 since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the statistics publicized by the Health Ministry, there are currently, 40,650 active cases of the virus in Israel. The total number of people on respirators is 210, and 724 people are hospitalized in serious condition. The mortality rate also rose to a total of 5,861.

On the positive side, Israel is approaching the 5,000,000 mark in terms of the number of people who have already been vaccinated. The total number of people who have received their first dose of the vaccine is 4,929,084, which is more than half of Israel’s total population. The number of people who have already received their second dose of the vaccine is 3,716,439.

