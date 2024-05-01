Israel Could Potentially Agree To Year-Long Truce With Hamas In Hostage Deal Discussions

Israel anticipates adjustments to the terms of a potential hostage release agreement with Hamas in the coming days. According to an Israeli official, one of the proposed timelines includes a 10-week pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 33 living hostages.

The proposal, which Israel helped draft but has not yet endorsed, involves releasing at least 20 hostages over three weeks in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners. The truce could be extended for one hostage release per day, followed by a second phase of a 10-week truce. During this time, Israel and Hamas would discuss releasing more hostages and a pause in fighting for up to a year.

Hamas initially responded positively to the proposal but said that it does not permanently end the war, which is one of its main demands. Israel has offered to release 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 20 to 33 hostages, which is a more generous offer than its previous proposals. In March, Israel offered to release 950 prisoners for 40 hostages, and in November, 240 prisoners were released for 105 hostages, 81 of whom were Israeli.

Jerusalem expects a response from Hamas on the latest offer by Wednesday night.

