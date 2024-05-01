STUNNING NUMBERS: Russia Suffers Devastating Losses in Ukraine: 450,000 Soldiers and 3,000 Tanks Lost

A new UK tally finds that Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine, with an estimated 450,000 soldiers killed or wounded and 3,000 tanks destroyed. This marks a significant increase from previous estimates, with a daily average of 560 troops lost since the invasion began two years ago.

The figures, which do not include mercenary groups like Wagner, suggest a devastating blow to Putin’s forces, with tens of thousands of soldiers deserting and a surge in losses to 1,300 troops per day in the last two months.

British Armed Forces Minister Leo Doherty estimates that Moscow has lost almost 3,000 tanks, up from 2,000 a year ago, forcing Russia to turn to mothballed and rusting weapons from the Cold War.

The UK estimate aligns with Kyiv’s claims of 470,000 Russian troops lost since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022. With a dead to wounded ratio of roughly one to four, it is suggested that at least 90,000 Russian soldiers have died.

The true extent of Russia’s losses is difficult to determine due to the secrecy surrounding death tolls, but the UK estimate and other investigations suggest a significantly higher figure.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has stated that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died, but Western officials believe the true toll is much higher, with estimates ranging from 70,000 to 90,000.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)