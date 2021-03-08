Are you looking to go Into Real Estate? Don’t Miss this Opportunity! Open House tonight!

PCS/ Madison Title is launching a Property Management Course that will cover the topics of management, preservation and improvement of multifamily properties.





The course is geared for property managers, aspiring property managers, and those that are seeking to broaden their real estate knowledge.





Partial listing of topics include: building systems, managing employees, property maintenance, tenants, marketing, social media, reputation, management, utility control, cost management, inspections, budgeting, accounting, halachic challenges, and solutions, working with owners, building a property management business.





Course duration is 12 weeks, with evening classes once a week.





Open House: Tonight! Monday, March 8, 7:30 PM.





For more information or to receive the zoom link for the open house: [email protected]





Know of any job? Please let us know by clicking the link so that we can continue to help others. https://pcsnynj.org/submit-a-job/