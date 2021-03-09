NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Visits Boro Park Yeshiva: “I Was Really Impressed By What I Saw”

NYC Mayoral Candidate and current Brooklyn Boro President Eric Adams visited a Boro Park Yeshiva this week. Adams made the visit to get a first-hand look at the unnamed institution which was one of those on a “list” subject to investigation over education standards.

“I was really impressed by what I saw,” Adams told the Forward on Monday night.

“Watching those children understand grammar, understand English, saying they like writing and reading, it was amazing.”

The 60-year-old, who has served as borough president since 2013, spent 22 years in the NYPD, helping establish 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, to improve relations between the black community and police. He then went on to be a well-known State Senator.

Adams has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish community in NYC, hosting events to better relations between communities, and giving funds to much needed community organizations. Most recently, Adams was able to facilitate the funds to Williamsburg Hatzolah for two brand new ambulances.

I am thankful and glad to have had the opportunity to take @ericadamsfornyc on an eye-opening tour of a yeshiva. I invite any candidate who is willing to be objective and open-minded to join me at a yeshiva and learn the true facts of our Yeshiva system.https://t.co/x4AIoadO7d — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) March 9, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)