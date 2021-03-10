MAILBAG: WE’VE HAD ENOUGH! Let Our People Leave Israel – Stop Keeping Americans Hostage!

Dear Yeshiva World News,

I didn’t think that I would be writing this, but the meshigas has been going on now for almost two weeks now and no one else has written anything, so I have to!

I am a normal person who moved from Brooklyn to Toms River. I have a few children, some married, and some in seminary and yeshiva in Eretz Yisroel. We don’t do hotels for Pesach, but we do go to Florida every year as a family. This past year has been very hard for all of us. We were not together last year Pesach or summer because of COVID. We were moser nefesh to send our kids to E”Y this past year. My daughter had to give birth without her mother, husband or any other family in Yerushalayim. The seminary year for my daughter has been a far cry from the year we imagined. My son is shteiging in yeshiva, but locked up in plastic bubbles. Every other day there seems to be a lockdown. its been insane for everyone. We didn’t go to be oleh regel for sukkos as we normally do. Our kids didn’t come home for Chanukah and we and they missed many family simchas on both sides. Zoom is great but only goes that far.

When they announced that they were finally opening the skies to let people fly a few weeks ago, we were all thrilled! We have been looking forward to being together as a family for a whole year now! We booked tickets for everyone to come home for a well needed yom tov break. Then one ticket cancelled, and another rebooked. Its been two weeks of constant PCR tests, ever changing regulations, crazy schedules – imagine running to the airport, packing to fly, only to find out your flight is no more. Again and again. Everyone is blaming everyone else. The askonim are saying don’t leave, because otherwise you don’t know if or when you can go back.

It seems to have become a political game, and we are the pawns before elections. And the guilt that everyone is giving us that we don’t want the zechus for our children of being Eretz Hakodesh for Pesach, of why is everyone trying to run away from Israel? Let me tell you, we love E”Y as much as the next person, which by the way as a collective frum yidden in America pour a TON into the economy in Israel when we go. Does the government really think that after this massive failure we will be in a rush to come back and visit? Enough is enough already! And to all the people faking corona tests – stop it’s ruining it for everyone else! Yes, I know that priority should go to to medical cases and worse situations, but just open more flights – we also have a right want to spend time as a family together. To all the government people reading this now:

Dayenu! Let us go!

And make a simple guidelines in ENGLISH saying exactly what forms and tests need to be done WHEN to leave.

The following letter was going around social media today, and I think everyone should put their name on it and send it to the emails below:

Dear Ministry of Transportation,

First of all, we would like to thank you for everything you do for us. We are sure you try your utmost to manage your responsibilities while simultaneously protecting the public from health hazards.

The Government ruled to “open” the skies as of March 7. However, this came along with great limitations on the amount of people coming in and out of the country. That has led to numerous flights becoming cancelled for the upcoming 2 weeks, thereby leaving us stuck here without the ability to get on any other flight.

There are some of us that are traveling for family weddings and some of us who are traveling to help a parent or a family member in medical need. The idea that we won’t be able to fly out at this point is taking an extreme toll on us and our families both financially and emotionally.

PLEASE, we ask you to help us out and do something about it.

We are now at a point where most of the citizens in the county have either been vaccinated or have recovered from corona. Over 90% of the high-risk population have been vaccinated as well and most people returning to the county now (over 65%) are either vaccinated or have recovered from Corona.

A month and a half ago, the goal was to get the majority of the high-risk population vaccinated in order for activities to open up. We are way beyond that point now.

Please consider this email, and bring this up to the Corona Cabinet for approval. WE NEED MORE FLIGHTS ASAP!

It is greatly unjust to affect thousands of people in this manner. We need your help.

Thank you again for everything that you do. We hope to hear better news in the coming days regarding the flight schedule.

לכבוד משרד התחבורה,

קודם כל, תודה רבה לכם על כל מה שאתם עושים בשבילנו.

כידוע הממשלה אישרה את פתיחת נתב”ג במוצ”ש (6 במרץ) אבל הוטלו מגבלות על כמות הנוסעים ולכן רוב הטיסות שכבר היו אמורות לצאת מישראל השבוע ושבוע הבא בוטלו לגמרי והשאירו אותנו תקועים בלי שום דרך לעלות טיסה, הרבה מאיתנו חייבים להגיע לחו”ל מהרבה סיבות, חתונות של אחים ואחיות וילדים, סיבות בריאותיות, עזרה למשפחה בחו”ל, ועצם העובדה שכל כך הרבה טיסות התבטלו בדקה האחרונה, וגם אין טיסות אחרות שאפשר לעלות עליהם מאוד מאוד פוגעת בנו גם כלכלית וגם נפשית.

בבקשה ממכם, תפתחו את נתב”ג ותתנו ליותר אנשים להכנס ולצאת מהארץ ביום. אי אפשר לפתוח את השמים אבל לתת רק לכמות קטנה של אנשים להכנס כי אז כל הטיסות פנים וחוץ מתבטלות ובעצם משאירים את הכל סגור.

זה עוול גדול לכולנו, כל כך הרבה אנשים שתקועים ולא יודעים מה יעשו.

בבקשה ממכם, תעשו משהו, רוב האנשים בארץ כבר מחוסנים או עברו קורונה, גם הנכנסים לארץ ברובם או שעברו קורונה או שהתחסנו וממילא אין סיבה להמשיך לבטל עשרות של טיסות ולתקוע אותנו כאן בלי שום אפשרות לעשות משהו.

תודה רבה לכם שוב על כל מה שאתם עושים בשבילנו, מקווים לשמוע בימים הקרובים בשורות טובות יותר בעניין פתיחת הטיסות.

תודה.

