Expressing Gratitude: Jewish Community Leaders Hail NJ State Police COL For Dedication To Community And Beyond [PHOTOS]

Statewide community leaders visited the New Jersey State Police Headquarters in Trenton last week, presenting a letter of gratitude to Colonel Patrick Callahan during a pre-Passover safety and security meeting.

The group thanked Callahan for his tremendous dedication during a time of incredible hardship, working hand in hand with leaders of New Jersey’s faith-based communities during the many long months of COVID.

Leaders in attendance were, Agudath Israel of America New Jersey Director Rabbi AviSchnall, Beth Medrash Govoha President Rabbi Aron Kotler, Lakewood Township Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein, Lakewood Deputy Mayor and US Air-force Chaplain Menashe Miller, Chabad of Gloucester County Rabbi Avi Richler, Teaneck NJ Deputy Mayor Elie Katz and NJSP chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman who presented a letter of gratitude on behalf of the Jewish community.

