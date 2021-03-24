UPDATE: Hatzolah Air Flies Hagaon HaRav Malkiel Kotler To Specialists At Cleveland Clinic

The Lakewood Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Malkiel Kotler was flown by Hatzolah Air to the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday morning, where he will be seen by cardiac specialists.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, the Rosh Yeshiva was taken to the Jersey Shore Medical Center by Lakewood Hatzolah. It was feared that he would require an emergency surgery, but doctors managed to stabilize the situation to provide some time so that a decision could be made where to treat the Rosh Yeshiva.

An decision was made to fly him to Cleveland, and Lakewood Hatzolah transported him to the airport where a team from Hatzolah Air was touching down at 4:30AM ready for the emergency flight. The flight crew consisted of two specialized doctors and two Paramedics.

An ambulance from the Cleveland Clinic was waiting on the runway as Hatzolah Air touched down, and the Rosh Yeshiva was taken to the hospital.

While the Rosh Yeshiva is currently stable, he still needs Rachamei Shomayim, and Tehillim should be said for Aryeh Malkiel ben Rishel.

