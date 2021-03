Please say Tehillim for Hagaon HaRav Malkiel Kotler, Rosh Yeshiva of Lakewood’s Beth Medrash Gavoah who was just rushed into emergency surgery.

He was taken to the hospital by Hatzolah Paramedics and is currently in surgery.

His name for Tehillim is Aryeh Malkiel ben Rishel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)