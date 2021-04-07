Andrew Giuliani Plans To Run For New York Governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, is “strongly considering” running for governor in New York in 2022,” he told Fox News Wednesday.

“I am strongly considering it,” Giuliani told Fox News in a phone interview. “I will be going up to Albany on April 19.”

Giuliani said county chairs will be invited to Albany on April 19 by New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, as well as “potential candidates” to give their “pitches.”

“I’ll make a decision at that point,” Giuliani said. “I am strongly considering it.”

Giuliani told Fox News he has been fielding calls from donors in recent days and weeks, and is “trying to decide whether or not it is the right thing to do.”

Giuliani previously served in the Trump administration as a special assistant to the former president and as an associate director in the Office of Public Liaison at the White House.

