DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Cardiac Arrest At Kever Rashbi, Victim Resuscitated And Rushed To Hospital

Just an hour before the festivities were to begin at Meron, an elderly woman suddenly collapsed in cardiac arrest at the Kever of RASHBI.

Dozens of Hatzolah and Magen David Adom Paramedics began CPR and advanced life saving efforts on the victim.

Dramatic video from the scene shows people frantically reciting Tehillim as they removed the woman – reportedly in her 80’s – to the hospital.

Bichasdei Hashem, Paramedics managed to bring her pulse back.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition. a name for Tehillim was not available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)