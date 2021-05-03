SHOCK IN BALTIMORE: Frum Man Shot And Killed In Heart of Jewish Community

An Orthodox Jewish man was shot and killed in the heart of the Baltimore Jewish community, late Sunday night.

Police say they received a call at approximately 1:00AM (Monday morning), for reports of a person shot on the 3700 block of Fords Lane.

On scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed by EMS to to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 31 year-old Ephraim Gordan Z”L.

Sources tell YWN that the victim had arrived from Israel for a family wedding which was held on Lag B’Omer. He was visiting the home of family when he was shot. He was reportedly shot while walking into their home.

Misaskim of Baltimore was on the scene and working to ensure proper Kavod HaMes.

Baltimore Shomrim were assisting police with gathering camera footage.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Statement from Delegate Attar and Councilman Schleifer:

Last night there was a murder on Fords Lane. A 31 year old Orthodox Jewish man who was visiting his family was killed while walking into their house around 1:30 AM. May his Neshama have an Aliyah and his family be comforted.

We are constantly on a unified front working to fight for the safety of the community. It has been, and continues to be, both our top priorities from day one in office. The community has now suffered the ultimate loss from the horrific violence plaguing this City. Our efforts to ensure the safety of our constituents will not only continue, but will increase.

The murderer must be apprehended and prosecuted. Justice must be served. And we must never wake up to anything like this again.

