Career opportunities in Rochester, NY – Nursing home admin., finance, therapy and more!

Torah Rochester is very excited to announce our new partnership with Centers Health Care. Centers currently employs many members of our community and they are constantly growing and looking for talent. Centers and Torah Rochester will be working together to help grow the Rochester community and find wonderful candidates to begin careers with Centers.

About Centers Health Care:

Centers Health Care is a fully integrated post-acute care continuum offering rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in more than 45 locations covering four states. We have a large presence in the Rochester vicinity, with multiple locations that are commutable from Rochester. Centers is well known for our commitment to our employees, offering outstanding ongoing training and development, career advancement opportunities, competitive pay rates, generous compensation packages and more. Partial list of potential career opportunities, many of which do not require a college degree: Nursing Home Administration, Nursing, Therapy (SLP, OT, PT etc.), Human Resources, Finance, Maintenance, Nutrition, Marketing, Activities and much more!

About Torah Rochester:

If you are looking for an “out of town” community where Middos and Limud Hatorah are the focal point, then Rochester may be the place for you. We are a warm, caring community located in a safe, beautiful neighborhood where you can purchase a family-friendly home without breaking the bank. In Rochester, you are not just another face in the crowd, because every person counts! The schools are warm and welcoming, with high standards and Torah hashkafos. You can develop a close relationship with the Rav of your choice and be a part of a growing, vibrant Makom Torah. Please fill out the form below to contact Centers or visit www.TorahRochester.com to learn more about the Rochester community.