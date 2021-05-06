DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Jewish Residents In Shimon Hatzadik Neighborhood Draw Weapons As Palestinians Riot

Palestinians attacked Jews living in area of Shimon Hatzadik Kever in Jerusalem on Thursday night. A Jewish-owned vehicle was torched, and rocks and bottles thrown at the Jewish residents.

Jewish residents claim Police refused to respond to their calls for help tonight, and have reportedly taken matters into their own hands.

It appears that residents opened fire at Palestinians who attacked them, finally prompting police to respond.

No one appears to have been struck by the gunfire.

The cause for the violence is due to Jews recently purchasing homes from Palestinians in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)