BREAKING: Hamas Fires Multiple Rockets At Jerusalem, No Injuries Reported; Hamas Claims Responsibility [VIDEOS]

The IDF confirms that seven rockets were fired at Jerusalem on Monday evening.

The attacks came Monday, shortly after Hamas had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Har Habayis.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

One of the rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip appears to have landed in an open field near the moshav of Beit Nekofa outside Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza hit an Israeli car across the border.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group claims the attack.

DEVELOPING STORY

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.