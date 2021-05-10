DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Fire Breaks Out On The Har Habayis [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Dramatic video footage went viral on Monday night, showing a large fie on the Har Habayis – as thousands were celebrating Yom Yerushalayim at the Kosel.

Reports state that fireworks fired by Palestinians seem to have caught a large tree on fire.

Police say officers are on the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze.

Video credit Abers

