DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Fire Breaks Out On The Har Habayis [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

12

Dramatic video footage went viral on Monday night, showing a large fie on the Har Habayis – as thousands were celebrating Yom Yerushalayim at the Kosel.

Reports state that fireworks fired by Palestinians seem to have caught a large tree on fire.

Police say officers are on the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze.

Video credit Abers

12 COMMENTS

  3. Can someone please explain why Israel doesn’t just fire rockets at random (lets say 5x each rocket into Israel) into the Palestinian territories (as well as fire at strategical targeted sites), so that no civilian on their side will feel safe either? I never why this isn’t a consideration to deter further rocket attacks.

  4. maybe it’s time for the whole place to go up in flames and get rid of these animals and their huge porta-john situated on the Mokum Ha’Mikdash..

  5. Why do the officers need to put out the fire? Let everything clear up over there, and make place for the new administration Bimheira v’yameinu!!!

  6. Why should the Israeli firemen have to risk their lives with an איסור כרת of going onto the הר הבית? So unfair to these innocent firemen. They simply should have left the fire to engulph these 2 mosques, especially that the arabs only had themselves to blame for this fire to have begun.
    כותל already has a הבטחה that it shall never be destroyed so is safe.