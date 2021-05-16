Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael NewsYWN Videos Of Interest SHAVUOS NES: Gaza Rocket Slams Into Shul, Misses Aron Kodesh By Feet May 16, 2021 10:35 am 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Fragments of a rocket struck the Yad Michael Shul in Ashkelon in the latest barrage from the Gaza Strip. Bichasdei Hashem, the Shul was empty at the time, and video footage shows that the rocket missed the Aron Kodesh by just a few feet. https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/VID-20210516-WA0186.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World