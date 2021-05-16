SHAVUOS NES: Gaza Rocket Slams Into Shul, Misses Aron Kodesh By Feet

Fragments of a rocket struck the Yad Michael Shul in Ashkelon in the latest barrage from the Gaza Strip.

Bichasdei Hashem, the Shul was empty at the time, and video footage shows that the rocket missed the Aron Kodesh by just a few feet.