NYPD Hate Crimes Investigating Jewish Man Beaten By Palestinians In Times Square [DISTURBING VIDEOS]

More than two dozen people were arrested as pro-Israel and Palestinian demonstrators clashed in New York City’s Times Square and police were investigating the gang assault of a Jewish man as a hate crime, police said Friday.

The melee on Thursday evening resulted in 26 arrests on charges including obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon, according to city police.

Also, the department’s Hate Crime Task Force said it was investigating the assault of a Jewish man in Times Square on Thursday evening.

A video posted to social media purporting to show the attack shows a group of people striking and kicking what appears to be a person down on the street.

Police did not provide further details and it was not immediately clear if the unidentified victim was involved in the demonstrations.

WABC-TV reported that the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

During one part of the demonstrations, a large firework detonated on the sidewalk as groups of shouting pro-Palestinian protesters drove through Manhattan’s Diamond District, which is closely associated with the city’s Jewish community.

Anti-semitism has NO place in our city. There’s no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are. None. We will bring the perpetrators of this vicious act of hate to justice. If you have information about this incident, please contact @NYPDHateCrimes IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/vnm1GBlu1q — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 21, 2021

I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers. NY is home to people from all faiths & backgrounds—everyone must be able to walk the streets safely. I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/WQJp7pTYHC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2021

Video posted on social media showed people scrambling to get clear of the pyrotechnic as it detonated, and then shoving breaking out between bystanders and protesters shouting curses about Zionism.

(AP)