WATCH IT: Jewish Man Brutally Beaten By Palestinians In Manhattan Describes Attack

5

Joseph Borgen, 29, was the victim who was senselessly beaten by protesters in the Times Square area during anti-Israel demonstrations.

Also, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force said it was investigating the assault of a Jewish man in Times Square on Thursday evening.

The incident promoted tweets from NYC Mayor DeBlaiso, NY Governor Cuomo, and NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams.

Borgen describes the assault in the video below via MyFoxNY:

  3. Democrats will say all the right things, like there is no place for hate crimes…. but their actions will speak a different story.

    Backing and protecting BLM, Hamas, and Antifa riots is what brought this about.

    They say they care about the Palestinian children, yet they support the killings of millions of babies in a brutal fashion, by pretending to care fro the mother and “relieving” her from the burden of taking care of the child.

    Please sell me the Brooklyn bridge, I would much faster buy that, than the claim that you care about Hamas, Palestinians or their children

  4. Muslims use violence against innocents in every part of the world they infiltrate. Why some Americans still think this can’t happen here after seeing it happen across the Middle East and Europe is mine boggling.