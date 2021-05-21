WATCH IT: Jewish Man Brutally Beaten By Palestinians In Manhattan Describes Attack

Joseph Borgen, 29, was the victim who was senselessly beaten by protesters in the Times Square area during anti-Israel demonstrations.

Also, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force said it was investigating the assault of a Jewish man in Times Square on Thursday evening.

The incident promoted tweets from NYC Mayor DeBlaiso, NY Governor Cuomo, and NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams.

Borgen describes the assault in the video below via MyFoxNY:

There can be NO tolerance for anti-Semitism in our city. This hate crime must be swiftly & thoroughly investigated & the guilty brought to justice. Hate has no place here. All races & religions must feel safe in NYC & we must be a model of diversity for the world. https://t.co/dYlUQ6moZ5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 21, 2021

I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers. NY is home to people from all faiths & backgrounds—everyone must be able to walk the streets safely. I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/WQJp7pTYHC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2021

Anti-semitism has NO place in our city. There’s no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are. None. We will bring the perpetrators of this vicious act of hate to justice. If you have information about this incident, please contact @NYPDHateCrimes IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/vnm1GBlu1q — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 21, 2021

