WATCH IT: Jewish Man Brutally Beaten By Palestinians In Manhattan Describes Attack

Joseph Borgen, 29, was the victim who was senselessly beaten by protesters in the Times Square area during anti-Israel demonstrations.
Also, the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force said it was investigating the assault of a Jewish man in Times Square on Thursday evening.
The incident promoted tweets from NYC Mayor DeBlaiso, NY Governor Cuomo, and NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams.
Borgen describes the assault in the video below via MyFoxNY:
There can be NO tolerance for anti-Semitism in our city.
This hate crime must be swiftly & thoroughly investigated & the guilty brought to justice. Hate has no place here. All races & religions must feel safe in NYC & we must be a model of diversity for the world. https://t.co/dYlUQ6moZ5
— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 21, 2021
I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers.
NY is home to people from all faiths & backgrounds—everyone must be able to walk the streets safely.
I am directing the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/WQJp7pTYHC
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2021
Anti-semitism has NO place in our city.
There’s no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are. None. We will bring the perpetrators of this vicious act of hate to justice.
If you have information about this incident, please contact @NYPDHateCrimes IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/vnm1GBlu1q
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 21, 2021
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Where are all the Jewish democrats? Call out your leaders.
No word from NADLER or shmucky SCHUMER,
When they tried impeaching TRUMP they got hoarse of taking so much
now-nothing….
Democrats will say all the right things, like there is no place for hate crimes…. but their actions will speak a different story.
Backing and protecting BLM, Hamas, and Antifa riots is what brought this about.
They say they care about the Palestinian children, yet they support the killings of millions of babies in a brutal fashion, by pretending to care fro the mother and “relieving” her from the burden of taking care of the child.
Please sell me the Brooklyn bridge, I would much faster buy that, than the claim that you care about Hamas, Palestinians or their children
Muslims use violence against innocents in every part of the world they infiltrate. Why some Americans still think this can’t happen here after seeing it happen across the Middle East and Europe is mine boggling.
they tweeted–wow!