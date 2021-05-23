HATE IN BROOKLYN: NYPD Investigating Two Incidents; Boys Assaulted In Flatbush, Jews Attacked In Boro Park

The NYPD is investigating two possible hate incidents late Motzei Shabbos.

Sources tell YWN that at around 7:30PM, two Jewish teens were assaulted on Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue. The victims claim a group of men exited a Toyota Camry and assaulted them.

The boys say they were forced to say “Free Palestine”, and were repeatedly punched. They claim another few men surrounded them with baseball bats.

The boys say that a Muslim Uber driver saved their lives when he passed by and saw what was happening. He drove them to where they were staying for Shabbos, in the area of Avenue R and East 12th Street.

Meanwhile, a short while later, a group of men exited a vehicle on 16th Avenue and 49th Street in the heart of Boro Park, and began yelling anti-Semitic slurs at Jews on the street. One man reportedly spit at Jewish pedestrians while yelling “kill the Jews”. Another man punched a car mirror, breaking it.

The NYPD is looking into the possibility that both incidents are connected. A massive NYPD response was called late Motzei Shabbos, and a Level 1 Mobilization was requested.

I'm sure the thoughts and prayers of the antisemitic politicians who caused this will be shortly forthcoming. MORE HATE IN BROOKLYN: NYPD Investigating Two Attacks on Jews in Borough Park and Flatbush https://t.co/fEdjW06mIn via @@ywn — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) May 23, 2021

Earlier today Orthodox Jews were harassed in front of this Shul on 16th Avenue by a group of males yelling “Free Palestine – kill all the Jews”. We are hearing of multiple similar incidents that occurred over Shabbos. These perpetrators must be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/gEkhKpTqpC — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) May 23, 2021

