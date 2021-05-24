BREAKING: NYPD And Flatbush Shomrim Arrest Hate Crime Suspect Who Was Writing “Free Palestine” All Over Jewish Community

Thanks to a fast response by Flatbush Shomrim, a hate crime suspect was taken into custody moments ago.

Sources tell YWN that the NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim were on alert looking for a woman who was caught on security cameras writing “Free Palestine” on numerous construction sites in Flatbush. A large contingency of Police and Shomrim were canvassing the area of East 24th Street and Avenue L looking for the suspect, after multiple eye-witnesses called Shomrim on Monday reporting they had seen the women.

Shomrim eventually found her on Bedford Avenue between K and L, and thanks to a 30 second response by dozens of NYPD officers who have been flooding the area, she was taken into custody without incident.

She was wearing the same exact clothing she was wearing when she allegedly carried out the multiple incidents.

The woman appears to be of Hispanic descent.

Shomrim thanks the community for being vigilant and reporting the incidents.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)