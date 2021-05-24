NY State Police To Ramp Up Patrols Following Hate Crimes

The New York State Police will ramp up patrols outside synagogues and in Jewish neighborhoods amid a spate of anti-Semitic attacks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Jewish schools and religious facilities in New York City, on Long Island and in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties will see increased patrols, Cuomo said in a press release.

The increase in security “follows an increase in tensions caused by the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the release said.

“Anti-Semitic violence and intimidation is antithetical to the promise and purpose of New York state, and we will not tolerate it in any form,” Cuomo said in a statement. “In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational and community facilities.”

“Hate has no place in our state and we will continue to do everything in our power to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers — and New Yorkers of all faiths — have the peace, safety and security they deserve,” he added.

(AP)