Is The Google Head of Diversity An Anti-Semite? Jews Have “Insatiable Appetite For War & Killing”

Google’s head of diversity has been slammed for writing that Jews have an ‘insatiable appetite for war and killing’ and arguing they should have more ‘compassion’ because of the Holocaust.

Kamau Bobb, who is also an ‘Equity in Computing’ don at Georgia Tech, wrote a 2007 blog post, which remains on his website, titled: ‘If I Were A Jew.’

Bobb writes: “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering of others.”

“My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity.”

Michael Dickson, director of Stand With Us, which educates people to fight anti-Semitism, tweeted: ‘All of this begs the question whether (1) Google did due diligence when selecting Kamau Bobb for the sensitive position of global Google DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) Director and (2) whether he should remain in these positions.’

In another tweet, Dickson wrote that Bobb made ‘revolting, and antisemitic, comparisons between Nazi actions and that of the world’s only Jewish country. He portrays Jews as bloodthirsty.’

The Simon Wiesenthal Center tweeted: ‘Google must fire this #antisemite #KamauBobb.’

