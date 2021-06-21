Transportation Minister Plans For Public Transportation On Shabbos

Less than a week since she entered her position, Israel’s new Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli (Labor), is already planning a program violating the religious status quo in Israel by allowing public transportation on Shabbos, Channel 12 News reported.

Michaeli plans to implement her plan by transferring the authority to operate public transportation on Shabbos to local councils, thereby bypassing any objections of the national government of maintaining the religious status quo.

“Steps toward the destruction of the Jewish character of the state and harm to Jewish tradition have begun with the shameful announcement of the Transportation Minister regarding public transportation on Shabbos and chagim,” said UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman on Motzei Shabbos in response to the announcement of Michaeli’s plans.

“Bennett, who told us about ‘Yamina’s veto’ on religious issues is allowing this harm to the status quo via the desecration of the national day of rest,” Litzman continued. “A busha and disgrace.”

