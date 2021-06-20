Flatbush: Bullet Hole Found At Shul On Nostrand Avenue, NYPD Investigating

A bullet was fired into a Shul on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Shabbos afternoon.

The NYPD tells YWN that Detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred at Khal Zichron Mordechai (Rabbi Sherer Shul), located at 2645 Nostrand Ave near Avenue M.

It appears that the bullet struck a side window of the Shul building at around 2:30PM.

The Shul was empty at the time of the incident.

The NYPD tells YWN that at this time it does not appear that the Shul was targeted, and may have been a stray bullet fired nearby.

Police are reviewing camera footage and are working on the case.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)