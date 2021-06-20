BIG DEVELOPMENT: Simcha Eichenstein & Kalman Yeger Endorses Eric Adams As “Number Two” On Ballot For NYC Mayor

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IN a breaking development in the NYC Mayoral election, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Kalman Yeger who have endorsed Andrew Yang, are now urging people to vote for frontrunner Eric Adams as “number two” on their ballots.

This is a significant development, as on Shabbos, Yang campaigned together with Mayoral Candidate Katherine Garcia. Political observers claim that Yang sees he has no chance in wining the election, and wants his voters to put Garcia as number two, as a huge boos for her race (due to the rank choice voting).

Eichenstein and Yeger apparently do not want Garcia to win, and instead wants the Jewish community to ensure that Eric Adams receives the unanimous vote of the community he represents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)