BIG DEVELOPMENT: Simcha Eichenstein & Kalman Yeger Endorses Eric Adams As “Number Two” On Ballot For NYC Mayor

IN a breaking development in the NYC Mayoral election, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Kalman Yeger who have endorsed Andrew Yang, are now urging people to vote for frontrunner Eric Adams as “number two” on their ballots.

This is a significant development, as on Shabbos, Yang campaigned together with Mayoral Candidate Katherine Garcia. Political observers claim that Yang sees he has no chance in wining the election, and wants his voters to put Garcia as number two, as a huge boos for her race (due to the rank choice voting).

Eichenstein and Yeger apparently do not want Garcia to win, and instead wants the Jewish community to ensure that Eric Adams receives the unanimous vote of the community he represents.

When I vote, I will rank my choices in the mayor's race, and I hope you will too. 3 candidates have delivered solid straight talk to New Yorkers in this campaign:

Andrew Yang is my #1 choice.

Our Borough President, Eric Adams, is my #2 choice.

Ray McGuire is my #3 choice. https://t.co/h1lPjxmw2y — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) June 20, 2021

I just voted early! 13 candidates are running for Mayor. I urge everyone to rank more than one candidate. Here’s who I ranked: Mayor:

#1 @AndrewYang

#2 @ericadamsfornyc

#3 @RayForMayor Boro President:

#1 Robert Cornegy

#2 Jo Anne Simon I urge you to do the same. Please VOTE! pic.twitter.com/So3hcb8xyT — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) June 20, 2021

