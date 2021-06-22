MAILBAG: Remember The Real Heshy Tischler? See This MASSIVE VIDEO ROUNDUP And Make Sure Not To Vote For This Chillul Hashem

Voters are heading to the polls today in NYC, and in Flatbush, they will decide who will be the next Councilman in the 48th Council District to replace Chaim Deutsch.

Heshy Tischler has been campaigning alot and even has videos and promotional articles on YWN the past few weeks. Those videos portray Tischler as a quasi-refined individual.

We won’t discuss the fact that Tischler lives in Boro Park and is running for a seat that represents Flatbush. But before you think about voting for this man, remember who the real Tischler is.

While Tischler claims to “stand up for the community”, this walking Chillul Hashem has done nothing of the sort. He has embarrassed our community over and over, and is a repulsive individual, that we should fight at all cost to prevent from ever getting close to a seat of power. The only seat fitting for this man, is one he once had, in the Otisville Correctional Facility. According to a recent article in the Daily News, it sounds like he may head back there one day.

How about the time an unhinged Tischler hijacked a Boro Park press conference by the NYC Health Commissioner and called him a “Nazi” and a “filthy animal”, while being broadcast live on national TV? Tischler then called a female reporter a “filthy animal” and told everyone to “shut up”.

How about when Tischler called Charline DeBlasio (wife of the Mayor DeBlasio) a “retard woman, COON, whatever you are.”

What about the time he pulled his pants down and exposed himself to a NYC Health Inspector and called him/her a “piece of garbage” and a “filthy animal”?

What about the time Tischler was asked by a local teen in a pizza shop about why he is making a Chillul Hashem. Remember how Tischler told him “Not only are you retarded, and on drugs, but you are a loser. You’re lucky I don’t smack you around. I went to jail because I helped Klal Yisroel…. You’re just a loser druggie little pisher, who should rot in hell. (EXPLETIVES REMOVED….) You know what? You will never live a life. Did you shoot any drugs this week? You know what you are? You are a zero who has done nothing for Klal Yisroel. And you know what? You’re mother is a druggie too.”

The list is long and the hour is late. There are hundreds of videos which speak for themselves. Do you want a person who said he would “slap (NY Governor) Cuomo like a little girl” to be your representative in the City Council? Is this how the Am Hanivchar acts?

What about when he called NYC Sheriff Deputies “Nazi storm troopers”, and said “half of them probably beat their wives”.

“Governor Cuomo, Mayor Deblasio: You Pig Nazi dog loser animal”.

TISCHLER CALLS DEBLASIO “NAZI”: Heshy Tischler says he drove on Yom Tov as he continues his holy work of exposing “Mr Lying Deblasio Pig”.

How about when Tischler attacked Hatzolah members wheeling a patient into a hospital and called them liars and accused them of fraud?

Please make sure to tell anyone who is going to the polls today to make sure not to vote for this abomination of a human, and help prevent further Chillul Hashem.

