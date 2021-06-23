Israeli Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Linked To Rare Blood Disease, Still Safe For General Public

According to a study conducted by the Shamir medical center surveying a small number of cases, it was found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to an increased chance for a small segment of the population of developing thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare blood disorder.

The autoimmune disease known as TTP can cause blood clots to form in various parts of the body that would prevent blood flow to important organs such as the brain, kidneys, and heart. The development of TTP, if left untreated could result in serious health problems.

Researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center were alerted to the possibility of such a connection after seeing a sharp rise in the number of TTP cases in Israel with four cases of the rare disease detected in one month. This is high, as compared to the more routine statistics of two-to-three cases per year on average.

Even with the rise in the percentage of cases, a spokesperson from the hospital stressed that the study was very small and should in no way deter people who do not have TTP from vaccinating. The spokesperson added that anyone who has not yet been inoculated should do so as quickly as possible.

According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, the medical team found a “chronological connection” between the vaccination of some patients and the onset of symptoms of the disease. They stressed that these are both new patients and patients whose disease flared up after a long period of remission.

The Health Ministry is currently evaluating the research and until the evaluation is complete, the doctors were asked not to do any interviews.

According to the medical team people who have had TTP in the past should only get vaccinated with special permission from their doctor. Additionally, they should have a follow-up evaluation after the vaccination.

