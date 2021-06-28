Chaverim Of Rockland Rescue Dehydrated Couple Hiking In Forest During Heat Wave [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Thanks to volunteers of the highly-trained Chaverim Of Rockland Search & Rescue Team, a couple who was in distress in the forest was located and safely taken out of the woods.

Sources tell YWN that the couple contacted Chaverim at around 2:00PM stating that they ran out of water and food, and had no energy to continue their hike. They were on a trail around 30 minutes from Monsey.

A search team was deployed to the forest, and were brought out to safety around 6:30PM. They had started their hike at around 11:00AM, and were dehydrated when they were found.

The Tri-State area is currently suffering from a heat wave with severe humidity. Those thinking of going hiking should think twice, and if they do, should bring along an ample water supply to last a full day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)