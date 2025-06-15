TRUMP WARNS: Iran Will Face US Might ‘At Levels Never Seen Before’ If It Attacks U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. had “nothing to do with” Israel’s attack against Iran Sunday morning, warning that any attack against the U.S. will be met with the “full strength and might” of the U.S. military.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he continued. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)