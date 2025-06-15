Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRUMP WARNS: Iran Will Face US Might ‘At Levels Never Seen Before’ If It Attacks U.S.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. had “nothing to do with” Israel’s attack against Iran Sunday morning, warning that any attack against the U.S. will be met with the “full strength and might” of the U.S. military.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he continued. “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TWO WAVES OF MISSILES: 11 Israelis Killed, 200 Injured In Missile Strikes On Motzei Shabbos

JOIN YWN WHATSAPP FOR FASTEST, MOST RELIABLE UPDATES ON WAR WITH IRAN

🚨🚨 YWN SHABBOS / MOTZEI SHABBOS RECAP ON WAR WITH IRAN

Israeli Intel Official: Iran Still Has 2,000 Ballistic Missiles

Israel Attempts To Eliminate Houthi Military Chief In Yemen

H”YD: Yisrael Aloni, Etti Cohen Engel, Yevgenia Blinder Identified As Victims Of Iran Strike

3 Israelis Killed, 80 Injured After Iran Fires 200 Ballistic Missiles At Israel

“WE KNEW EVERYTHING:” President Trump Says He Is Not Sure Iran’s Nuclear Program Even Exists Any Longer

NETANYAHU: We Destroyed Natanz, Iran Will Respond In “Very Severe Attacks, In Waves”

NYT REPORT: Quds Commander Esmail Qaani Killed In Airstrike

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network