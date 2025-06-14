MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Disguised as a Cop, Gunman Kills Minnesota State Senator in Apparent Political Attack

One Minnesota lawmaker and her husband are dead and a senator and his wife are injured as authorities search for the shooter in what officials are calling “targeted” attacks on political figures and their families.

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, 55, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 and had been serving her 11th term as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. She acted as minority leader from 2017 to 2019, and as speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025.

She previously worked for senators Al Gore and John Kerry before enrolling in law school and eventually starting her own practice.

Hortman and husband Mark, who was also killed in the attack, are survived by two adult children.

Hortman made headlines earlier this week for being the only House Democrat voting to repeal taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage for adult illegal immigrants.

Hortman reportedly voted against the bill to move the budget through the state’s split legislature.

Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and wife Yvette were also shot Saturday but are expected to survive.

Hoffman was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012 and is serving his fourth term as a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Prior to taking office, Hoffman served as vice chair of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.

He serves as the chair of the Human Services Committee and holds a seat on the Energy, Utilities, Environment and Climate Committee, along with the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee.

Hoffman and his wife have one child.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is being sought for his alleged connection with the attack, according to authorities.

During a press conference, officials shared a photo of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat at a Minneapolis business shortly after the shootings on Saturday morning. An additional photo released by authorities shows the masked suspect wearing police-like tactical gear and carrying a flashlight.

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to his LinkedIn page. He is also listed as the director of Praetorian Guard Security Services, a security firm his wife reportedly filed to create, according to the company’s website.