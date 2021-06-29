WATCH: IDF Search Team Commander Briefs Family Members Of Surfside Disaster

The IDF Search Team Commander Golan Vacham spoke on Monday at a private family briefing in Surfside. The 10-member team’s from Israel began their first full day of work Monday.

The Israeli team showed the relatives a graphic they created dissecting the partial collapse: the building over the garage went first, followed by a section behind it, then an adjacent tower fell a few seconds later.

For relatives who have resigned themselves that their loved ones have perished, the Israeli commander said his team has the “methodology” to isolate every crumbled apartment unit at the Champlain and search inside it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)