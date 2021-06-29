WATCH: IDF Search Team Commander Briefs Family Members Of Surfside Disaster

Members of the Israel Rescuers delegation gather upon their arrival in the area near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in the city of Surfside, Florida, on June 27, 2021. - A team of Israeli engineers and rescue specialists on June 27, 2021 reached the site of a Florida apartment building that partially collapsed three days ago, killing at least five people with 156 still missing. Many members of the local Jewish community were among those affected by the tragedy in Surfside, near Miami Beach, and Israel had vowed to help with the agonizing search through the smoking mountain of debris. (Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP)

The IDF Search Team Commander Golan Vacham spoke on Monday at a private family briefing in Surfside. The 10-member team’s from Israel began their first full day of work Monday.

The Israeli team showed the relatives a graphic they created dissecting the partial collapse: the building over the garage went first, followed by a section behind it, then an adjacent tower fell a few seconds later.

For relatives who have resigned themselves that their loved ones have perished, the Israeli commander said his team has the “methodology” to isolate every crumbled apartment unit at the Champlain and search inside it.

