MI K’AMCHA YISROEL! Over 10,000 People Donate To Florida Tragedy In Unprecedented Show Of Achdus!

When word came of the tragic collapse of the 13 story condominium building in Miami, the local community leapt into action. The local Hatzalah established a command center at the scene, which they have been manning around the clock to provide first aid, emotional support, and ongoing communication to the victims, their families, and emergency service people.

Simultaneously, the local shul of Bal Harbor established a fundraising page on The Chesed Fund to help raise funds to support all the victims and their families.

The initiative was spearheaded by EZS events, who, alongside 55 other fundraising teams, each committed to raising a certain amount of funds from the total goal.

Many individuals undertook not just to give themselves, but to galvanize their local communities; alongside them are brands and organizations like Dans Deals, Momentum, AEPi, and multiple Chabad communities.

In total, over 10,000 individuals from across the globe have donated over 1.2 million dollars to the fund, showing an unprecedented achdus even as emergency services scramble to locate over 150 people still missing in the building’s ruins. The community aims to raise $5,000,000 in total, to help alleviate this unprecedented tragedy.

To support this cause, visit the Surfside Tragedy Chesed Fund page to donate today.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)