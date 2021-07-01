Tragedy In Israel: New IDF Commander Collapses And Dies During Drill

IDF Col. Sharon Asman suddenly collapsed and died during a combat training drill at an IDF base on Thursday.

Asman, 42, has just took command of the Nachal Brigade on Monday. He was running when he collapsed and received initial medical treatment by the brigade doctor but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

He is survived by his wife and two children. The IDF has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Asman has served in the IDF for the past 25 years and fought in Lebanon and Gaza. He was one of the first soldiers to enter Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and was wounded shortly afterward but refused to be evacuated, instead leading his soldiers in the battle against Hamas. He later received a military award for his achievements during the war.

Yehi Zicho Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)