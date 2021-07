A young man from Williamsburg is fighting for his life after he was involved in a serious crash overnight.

Sources tell YWN that the accident happened on the Interstate 287 in New Jersey. The 30-year-old man was the only occupant in the vehicle.

He was airlifted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Patterson, NJ, where he is listed in critical condition.

Please say Tehillim for Shlomo ben Rochel.

