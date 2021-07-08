MAILBAG: Open letter To NYPD Officer On Ocean Parkway Just Verbally Abused By Heshy Tischler

This is an open letter to the NYPD Officer verbally abused on Thursday morning by Heshy Tischler on Ocean Parkway and Avenue M.

I want you to know that the man who just verbally abused you, does not represent anyone in the Jewish community. If you don’t think this is true, just know that he recently ran for city council, and garnished a whopping total of 200 votes, mainly of misfits and nutcases like himself.

We apologize that you were subject to being told “like when you committed a crime, like when you beat up George Floyd”, when you are just doing your job, and clearly never touched George Floyd.

I have confirmed that you (the officer) was placed at this intersection due to multiple car crashes in that immediate area with serious injuries in the past few weeks.

You should be commended for keeping calm and pretty much ignoring this bumbling fool, who is desecrating G-D’s name and embarrassing the Jewish community. It is unfortunate that our community continues to suffer from this man, as he continues destroying police relations with his despicable actions. I for one, will no longer sit back and allow this to happen.

Officer, please continue enforcing the law, and making sure that our streets remain safe and protected. We support our police and commend your hard work.

I would love to sign my name to this letter, but we all know that Tischler will be at my house in 19 seconds screaming like a lunatic, and will most likely get violent. I have no intention of engaging with this maniac in person.

Name (Flatbush resident) withheld upon request.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

