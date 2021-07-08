LIVE TONIGHT: Hahu Yoma- The Incredible Siyum Celebration on Yoma with Ki Heim Chayeinu

Today, thousands of Daf Yomi learners, worldwide, will complete Maseches Yoma. And tonight, we will unite together to celebrate with an inspirational and exciting Siyum celebration, hosted once again by Ki Heim Chayeinu, a project of Agudas Yisroel of America.

The Siyum Hahu Yoma – The Day is Coming promises to be a night to remember, with a unique and fascinating program designed to bring the Masechta to life for young and old alike.

Renowned expert R’ Yoav Elan will guide us on an exclusive excursion exploring the Beis Hamikdash virtually, while Chazzan Ushi Blumenberg will perform an awe-inspiring musical Avodas Yom HaKippurim, accompanied by the Yedidim choir.

R’ Mendy Werdyger and the Yedidim Choir will lead us in song with the A’aleh Es Yerushalayim Kumzitz, expressing our yearning for the redemption of our nation.

Don’t miss out! Tune in LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm, right here or at KHC.global and celebrate Siyum Maseches Yoma together with scores of thousands of Yidden worldwide.

The extensive program will keep you and your family entertained, moved and inspired.



And as we approach the Nine Days, this is the perfect time to discover more about the Beis Hamikdash and the Avodah, and awaken our longing for the Geula when we will be able to experience it in reality.

Other highlights include Ki Heim Chayeiu’s newest video features following the Lomdei Hadaf from siyum to siyum, as we journey through Shas, with a spotlight Daf Yomi Chaburah KMZD.

Look out for an exclusive introduction to the all new Masmidei HaShabbos program, which will debut this summer in camps across the country, and a monumental historic announcement about the upcoming Siyum on Seder Moed in March, 2022.

This siyum will no doubt be another sensational event enjoyed by tens of thousands of Yidden worldwide- make sure you’re there too!

Hahu Yoma: LIVE TONIGHT, Thursday, July 8 – Tune in at 8pm right here, or at KHC.global for an evening of entertainment and elevation!