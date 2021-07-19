Flatbush Assault Victim Speaks To Media; Hate Crimes Continues Investigation; Flatbush Shomrim Offers Reward [VIDEOS]

As the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force continues their investigation into Fridays sickening assault on a Jewish Flatbush man walking to Shul, NY Governor Cuomo says that the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force is joining the investigation.

Video footage tweeted by Flatbush Shomrim shows the 41-year-old Orthodox Jewish man walking to Shul when two men approached him from behind and repeatedly punched him in the face with a closed fist, shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The man was not taken to a hospital and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the suspects took the man’s Tefillin bag and ran. Thankfully, Shomrim recovered the mans Tefillin a few blocks away.

The victim, Levi Zupnik, says that he never saw his attackers, and no words were exchanged before the assault took place.

He quickly ran to a nearby home and rang the bell while simultaneously calling Flatbush Shromim, who in turn called 911.

Both Shomrim and the NYPD arrived on the scene in minutes, but both attackers had fled the area.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim have both increased their patrols in the neighborhood, and Shomrim offered $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This pair viciously assaulted and robbed a local resident on his way to Shul this morning. His Tefillin were ultimately recovered by our volunteers.#Shomrim is offering a $1k reward for info leading to arrests – call @NYPD63Pct 911 and our hotline 718-338-9797 with any info. pic.twitter.com/i800Fvyjts — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) July 16, 2021

“To the Jewish Community of New York, I know this is exhausting,” Cuomo said in the tweet. “No one should have to worry about being attacked for their religious beliefs, ever. We stand with you and we will not stop fighting until the plague that is hate has been eradicated. Love will win here.”

Yet another sickening anti-Semitic attack, this time in Flatbush. It's outrageous. To our Jewish community—I know this is exhausting. No one should have to worry about being attacked for their religious beliefs, ever. We will continue to fight against hate in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/TdnYhMzPAT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 17, 2021

FACE OF EVIL: After hours of following their steps via camera footage, our volunteers obtained video of the faces of the pair – wanted for this morning’s vicious assault/robbery on New York Ave. If you recognize them, contact @NYPD63Pct & #Shomrim 718-338-9797. @NYPDHateCrimes https://t.co/iSh5oegt1P pic.twitter.com/5HSuZgUrq4 — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) July 16, 2021

The HCTF is investigating a Robbery, that occurred at approx. 5:45 AM this morning, of a male walking to Synagogue, in the vicinity of 1910 New York Ave in Brooklyn @NYPD63Pct. Anyone with information is asked to DM @NYPDTips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/eDcz6BkRsE — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 16, 2021

