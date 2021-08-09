REPORT: Anti-Semite Sharpton Says Dems Have Asked Him To Run For NY Governor

Anti-Semite Rev. Al Sharpton has reportedly been asked by multiple people about running for New York governor in 2022.

The New York Times reports Sharpton, a weekend host for MSNBC and a former 2004 Democratic presidential candidate, has been approached by associates of state Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Rep. Thomas Suozzi to run in next year’s race amid the fallout of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s misconduct allegations.

Sharpton’s name has emerged as Cuomo continues to lose support from high-profile Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and 70% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should resign.

For those that are unaware, or need a reminder, Shaprton is the rabid anti-Semite, who fueled the Crown Heights riots 27 years ago that ended with the murder of Yankel Rosenbaum HY”D.

Thirty years ago a tragic car accident in Crown Heights Brooklyn escalated into a pogrom against the Jewish people. The media usually gives it a politically correct description: “violence between the area’s Blacks and Jews.” But the violence was not two-sided. The Crown Heights riot was an attack on the Jews by the neighborhood’s black community, fueled in large part by Al Sharpton, the “Reverend” who does not believe in the commandment about “bearing false witness.”

During the riots, Jews were injured, stores were looted, and cars and homes were damaged. The rioters identified Jewish homes by their Mezuzos.

On the third day of disturbances, Al Sharpton and Sonny Carson led a march of protesters chanting, “No Justice, No Peace!,” “Death to the Jews!” and “Whose streets? Our streets!” The mob displayed anti-Semitic signs and burned an Israeli flag.

